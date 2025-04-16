'We've grown up with them!' Wellington barber pays tribute to its loyal customers after 45 years in the town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Dexy's Midnight Runners topped the charts and Shrewsbury Town were flying high in the old second division when Man About Town opened in Wellington in May 1980.

But some four-and-a-half decades after the shop first opened its doors on Queen Street, the business is getting ready to celebrate a milestone anniversary - with no plans to stop anytime soon.

Nicola Powell bought the business after original owner Ann Maiden retired in 2017, while colleague Gail Jones has been working at the shop for more than 30 years.

Nicola Powell and Gail Jones from Man About Town in Wellington

"There's people who came in as kids and now they're bringing their kids, which is incredible! For me, I'm seeing the little children that I used to put on a booster seat," said Nicola.