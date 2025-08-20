Reopening date revealed for Wellington swimming pool after year-long closure

Telford & Wrekin Council have announced a reopening date for Wellington's swimming pool, after the facility closed for a major refurbishment in September last year.

The facility, based at Wellington Civic and Leisure Centre, will officially open on Tuesday, August 26.

The changes are all part of Telford & Wrekin Council's ambition to become carbon neutral by 2030, with work to change the building's plant infrastructure to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, including the installation of an air source heat pump, roof and wall insulation and a new hot water system.

Wellington Civic and Leisure Centre

Visitors to the centre will also benefit from refurbished changing areas, new lockers, additional cubicles and a refurbished pool area.

It follows investment at two other fitness and leisure centres in the borough with similar work having taken place at Newport in 2022 and Oakengates in 2024.

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for leisure, tourism, culture and the arts, said: “We are really looking forward to seeing members and visitors using the pool again!

"We can’t wait to welcome swimmers back, including children on swimming lessons as a full programme of swimming activities is launched.

"The investment has created a better experience and refurbished pool and changing areas for our members and visitors to enjoy but also plays a vital role in our journey toward a greener, more sustainable future.

"We would like to thank all our customers for their patience during this work but we feel that this major investment into our leisure facilities ensures the benefits of swimming can be enjoyed by not only our current members but future generations to come.

"Future-proofing such valuable facilities as these is a priority for us.

"We’re looking forward to seeing you back in the pool whether it’s for an early-morning swim, aqua class or after-work energy burn!”

Swim4Life Swimming lessons resume at the site from Monday, September 1, having temporarily moved to the council’s other pools during the works.