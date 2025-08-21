Years of hard work and dedication from pupils across the county saw many grab the grades they needed to go onto the next stage of their lives, whether that be A-levels, BTECs, apprenticeships or something else.

Youngsters at Burton Borough School in Newport and Ercall Wood Academy in Wellington had a mix of aspirations, with some hoping to play football, make rock music and films, others looking to go into neuroscience and some ready to get on the tools and start careers in the trades.

Ercall Wood Academy pupil Luke Austin gets a high five at the results desk from Kim Drake as Christine Holmes watches on

Ercall Wood pupil Phoebe Hodson gave the thumbs up after her results.

Whatever the dreams, the feelings of pride and relief were the same for many.

Some pupils will have been confident about achieving top marks, but others who struggled with their mocks found themselves pulling off minor miracles, with one student reducing his proud teacher to tears.

Alex Cutler, from Burton Burough School in Newport, has bagged himself an engineering apprenticeship at Telford Plastics by stepping up to the plate when it mattered most, despite disastrous mock exams.

Burton Burough School pupil Alex Cutler, gets a hug from Karen Steadman, watched on by teacher and mentor Rachel Paginton

“In year 10 I got five Us (ungraded),” he said.

Teacher Rachel Paginton shed tears of pride when she found out how well Alex had done.

“He’s smashed it. I’m so proud of him,” she said.

Also at the school was Amelia White, who was celebrating achieving 7s and 8s in her results and will be heading on the Newport Girls School to do her A-levels.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” she said. I want to go into neuroscience when I’m older.”

Lucas Curbishley, another pupil at the school, was also “really happy” with his results.

“I want to go on and do A-level biology, business and PE at Telford College. It’ll take me to the next step.”

On the results day experience, he said: “I was very nervous but once you get in there and speak to your friends I was very happy, and happy for them as well. I think everyone’s done really well today.”