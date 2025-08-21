Wrekin College celebrates GCSE success

The school surpassed its performance in 2019, which was before the pandemic disrupted grades, for the number of results between 9-7 (the old A*-A grades).

The pass rate, Grades 4 and above, at Wrekin remains consistent at around 90 per cent, a strong performance from a school which is proud of welcoming pupils of all abilities and an increase of more than four per cent compared to 2019.

“These results demonstrate that Wrekin is extremely effective in supporting the most able to achieve at the highest levels at GCSE while also enabling the majority of students to achieve or, in many cases, exceed, their academic potential,” said Deputy Head Academic Ben Smith.

“We are extremely proud of this group of students who were in year six when the pandemic struck and were also impacted in their first year of senior school but have embraced all the support and opportunities available to them to go on to approach their GCSE exams as a positive experience and a key part of their learning journey.”

“Almost 80 per cent of grades achieved were at grade 5 or above. A grade 5 is considered to be a ‘strong pass'. This reflects both the high quality of learning that is taking place throughout the school as well as the determination of our dedicated teaching staff to ensure that all pupils, irrespective of their academic ability, are able to achieve a strong set of GCSEs.”

Pupils check out their results. Photo: Wrekin College

The highest eight performing Fifth Form students all achieved an average GCSE points score that was 8.00 or higher.

Many of the students were given the opportunity to talk directly to staff today about sixth form options with an open evening at the school planned for Thursday, 25 September.