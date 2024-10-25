Tributes to 'much-loved' Harry after inquest hears of desperate attempts to rescue him from the River Severn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The family of Harry Hull-Merrick, have told how they have been lost without him, adding that he will 'never be forgotten'.

Harry's sister, Hayley Hull-Merrick said her brother was a football fan who supported Manchester United, and enjoyed cooking.

She added: "He's loved and missed very much. Our lives will never be the same without him."

Harry Hull-Merrick was described as a much-loved character who 'will never be forgotten'.

Harry, who lived in Wellington, went into the River Severn at Ironbridge on December 8 last year, but was not found until February 4, some miles downstream, near Worcester.

Shropshire's Deputy Coroner, Heath Westerman, recorded a conclusion of accidental death at an inquest onto Harry's death.

He agreed with the findings of a pathologist that Harry had drowned.

The inquest, which took place at Shirehall in Shrewsbury, was told how Harry had been seen near to the river in Ironbridge by an off duty police officer on the evening of December 8.

He alerted colleagues who attended the scene near the Robin Hood Inn.

Mr Westerman read statements from both PC Joe Thompson, and PC Petch, about the tragic events that followed.

PC Thompson described seeing Harry very briefly with his arms in the air and no top on, near to the barriers by the river.

The police were said to have stopped the car and spoke to members of the public who said Harry had been seen in the river, clinging to branches and shouting for help.

PC Thompson's statement told how there were shouts to Harry to 'hold on' while they worked out how to rescue him, but despite making attempts to hang on, the 36-year-old lost his grip and was washed towards the nearby bridge.

Two attempts were made to throw rope lines to Harry as he went past the bridge, but both were unsuccessful.

PC Thompson said Harry had tried to grab another overhanging tree but was unable to get a grip and was taken further downstream towards Black Swan pub.

PC Petch described seeing Harry 'clinging to branches' before the current started taking him downriver.

She told how after the throw lines were unsuccessful she followed Harry downstream shouting for him to try and 'float on his back' but he was unable to do so.

The coroner told how the team lost sight of Harry, despite efforts to continue the search with torches.

Sadly he was found by firefighters from Hereford & Worcester Fire Service who were out training on the River Severn on February 4 the following year.

The coroner heard Harry had struggled at points with his mental health, but dismissed any suggestions he had gone into the river in an attempt at self harm.

He said: "There is no evidence of him doing that with the intention of self harm."