Popular wedding venue near the Wrekin closing today after customers' bookings changed abruptly

The future of the 62-bedroom Buckatree Hall Hotel on the outskirts of Wellington was up in the air this week after the Haughton Hall Hotel and Leisure Club in Shifnal announced it was taking on bookings that had been made at the former venue.

Despite the Buckatree still taking bookings as recently as August 30, on Friday staff were preparing to close the grand hotel at the foot of the Wrekin while taking calls from customers whose bookings had been transferred.

Customers with bookings at the venue were being assured that its sister hotel, Haughton Hall, was "transferring all bookings where possible".

The hotels' current owners have been approached by the Shropshire Star and declined to comment on the closure.

It has not yet been confirmed whether the hotel will reopen before a new owner is found, or if jobs will be affected by the closure.

The Buckatree, a former country house that was converted into a hotel in the 1960s, went up for sale last month with a price tag of £3.1m.

The stunning building has stood within 5.45 acres of gardens and woodlands at the foot of the iconic hill for over 100 years.

While the original building is thought to be a little older, it was rebuilt in the 1920s by Sir John Bayley, the founder of Wrekin College.