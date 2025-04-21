Telford College welcomes new four-legged friend, Doug the therapy dog

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Doug the therapy dog is the latest addition to the team at Telford College's Willow Tree Centre.

The centre, at the Wellington campus, caters for students with severe learning difficulties and complex needs.

Welsh collie, Doug has been chosen for his gentle nature and friendly demeanour, and is now set to visit the students twice a month.