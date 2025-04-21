Telford College welcomes new four-legged friend, Doug the therapy dog
Students at Telford College have a new four-legged friend.
By Megan Jones
Doug the therapy dog is the latest addition to the team at Telford College's Willow Tree Centre.
The centre, at the Wellington campus, caters for students with severe learning difficulties and complex needs.
Welsh collie, Doug has been chosen for his gentle nature and friendly demeanour, and is now set to visit the students twice a month.