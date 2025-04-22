Wellington's former Halifax bank building hits the market for £250k

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The former Halifax building on Duke Street in Wellington has gone up for sale along with an empty shop unit next door - with an asking price of £250,000.

The branch was among a list of 55 closures announced by Lloyds Banking Group in September last year, and shut its doors for the final time on January 7. The nearest Halifax branch, in Telford Centre, is also set to close in October this year.

According to a sales listing placed online by agents CBRE, the building comprises a ground-floor sales area of 2,432 square feet, with the first and second floors of the building 1,267 and 1,004 square feet of office space respectively.

"The property has a strong return frontage with an aesthetic old façade. The demise also includes the rear car park and the Unit 12a Duke Street," the listing reads.

According to data from Which? banks and building societies have closed 6,128 branches since January 2015, at a rate of around 53 each month.

Announcing the closures last year, Lloyds said the rise of online banking left its branches under-used, with over-the-counter transactions having fallen by as much as 50 per cent in some of the branches set to be closed.

"Before we close any branch, we look at how our customers are managing their money and using the branch. Most customers are now using our Mobile Banking app, Online Banking or calling us instead. This means they are using branches, including our Wellington (Shrops) branch much less," said a spokesperson last year.