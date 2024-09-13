100s of high street banks closing by 2025 - here are the Shropshire branches on the list

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lloyds Banking Group has announced an extra 55 branches are set to close by next year.

Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland will close at least 292 of their branches in 2024 and 2025.

According to data from Which? banks and building societies have closed 6,128 branches since January 2015, at a rate of around 53 each month.

Three branches in Shropshire are included in those set for closure in the next 12 months.

119 Halifax branches have already closed or will be closing, with Wellington's branch on Duke Street one of the latest to be added to the list.

The Wellington branch of Halifax will close on January 7, 2025.

Halifax, Wellington

Oswestry's branch of Halifax on Bailey Street is also on the chopping block and is set to stop serving the town on April 28, 2025.

Of the 128 branches of Lloyds that have closed or are closing, only one in Shropshire seems to be affected.

Market Drayton will lose its branch on Cheshire Street on November 12 this year.

If your local branch is closing and you still need in-person banking services, there are a few options you can explore.

Check if a Lloyds or Halifax community banker is visiting your area. They can provide a private space at a local venue where you can discuss account inquiries and receive support, although they do not offer cash or counter services.

You can find out if a community banker is coming to your area on the respective bank’s website.

Many Post Offices also offer banking services, such as cash withdrawals and deposits into your bank account.