Care home plan for former cinema site in Wellington

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Morro Partnerships Limited has targeted the site of the former Dunelm home and leisure store and Clifton Cinema on the corner Bridge Road and Grooms Alley in Wellington.

In a planning statement submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council, Claremont Planning Consultancy, working on behalf of the developer, say it is anticipated that the scheme will be operated by Housing 21.

It will consist of 64 one and two-bedroom apartments, providing accommodation for older people. The proposed development, says the planning statement, has evolved following concerns raised by the council about whether there was a need for an extra care facility in Wellington.

“The council did not support the proposed scale and design of the proposed development,” it reads.

“The pre-application response considered that the design is not high quality, nor distinctive to the local environment. It was considered that the four-storey scale of development would be substantial, representing overdevelopment of the site, given that there are no other developments in the vicinity consisting of four storeys.

The Clifton, before its demolition

“Following the receipt of pre-application advice, the proposed development has evolved to address comments regarding the need for an extra care facility; design; heritage considerations and car parking.”

The majority of the complex will be one-bedroom apartments (58), with a new internal road proposed to provide 25 car park spaces and three disabled. A private landscaped courtyard will be at the rear, while there will be a residents lounge, activity area, bistro and dining room, buggy store, managers office, hair salon, kitchen, staff laundry, and staff room.

“Claremont Planning have conducted a review of the council’s evidence base and planning policy guidance, which demonstrated that there is a need to provide further options for care provision to address a wider spectrum of care requirements within Wellington and the wider borough,” adds the statement.

“It is therefore considered that the proposals to deliver an 100% affordable social rent 64 bedroom extra care facility will meet an identified need for specialist need housing in a sustainable location within the borough.”