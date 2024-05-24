Councillor's pride as he becomes town's first Asian mayor

Wellington Town Council said Councillor Usman Ahmed had taken on the role as new mayor of the town, succeeding Paul Davis.

Councillor Davies has completed his term as mayor, for the second time, with the council praising his "exceptional service to the community".

In a statement the council said: "Councillor Davis has been a proactive leader, and his dedication to the well-being and development of the community has been appreciated by many."

Councillor Ahmed, who has been a Wellington Town Councillor since 2019, steps into the role of mayor with a strong commitment to continuing the positive momentum in Wellington.

The council said the new mayor is known for his "dedication and service, particularly to diversity and work with the homeless".

A statement from the council said: "Councillor Ahmed grew up with a love for Wellington; attending Orleton Park School, New College and worshipping at the Mosque in Regents Street, he said in his acceptance speech that he never imagined that one day he would be mayor."

Joining him in the leadership team is Councillor Reg Snell, who will serve as the new deputy mayor.

Councillor Usman said: “I am deeply honoured to have been voted by my fellow councillors to be the next Mayor of Wellington. I’m particularly proud to be the first Asian and the first Muslim mayor of our historic town, reflecting the diversity and opportunities in Wellington for a truly inclusive community.

"I look forward to meeting many residents and local businesses in my mayoral year.”

The mayors’ charity for the coming year is Maninplace, which supports Telford’s rough sleepers and homeless.

“No one should be without a safe place to sleep at night” said Councillor Ahmed.