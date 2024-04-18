Sustainable day in Wellington will have gardening theme

Organised by Climate Action Hub Telford, which aims to bring people together to inspire eco-conscious living and spark transformative change, the day is the latest in its series of ‘Sustainable Sundays’.

It will be held from 11am until 3pm, at Belmont Hall in New Street and is expected to appeal to any green-fingered residents.

The event will focus on gardening advice, including composting, growing food, community allotments and wildlife friendly planting.

Representatives of various organisations will be on hand during the day, such as the Street Allotment Project who will give a talk at around 11:30am about community allotments and growing food.

The Garden Organic Master Composters will have a stand on composting and organic gardening advice and the Shropshire Sarracenias will be showing off their carnivorous plants. Transition Telford will be present with a seed and plant stand and the Shropshire Good Food Partnership will be promoting their project and the Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin local food trail.

Climate Action Hub Telford will be giving away plants and shrub seedlings, fruit canes, fruit and vegetable plants, herbs, gardening books and garden pots and people can bring plants, seeds and gardening equipment along to swap or to donate.

Terracycle Recycling will give visitors the opportunity to recycle mobile phones, electronic gadgets, jewellery, stamps and coins and fun eco activities will include seed planting and the making of bugs in mug hotels’.

Paola Armstrong of Love Wellington said: “It’s great to see these events growing in popularity. There’s so much to do and we’re delighted that the Climate Action Hub has chosen Wellington to host these free days for everyone.”

Refreshments, available for a ‘pay as you can’ donation, will include vegan drinks and snacks and hot and cold lunches.

Climate Action Hub Telford is looking for volunteers to help at the Sustainable Sunday events. Anyone interested should email telfordcec@gmail.com or visit climateactionhub.org.uk