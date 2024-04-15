Shropshire Star
Tabletop sale to be held in Wellington

An antique, bric-a-brac and collectables tabletop sale will take place in Telford this weekend.

By Dominic Robertson
Published
Belmont Hall

The event will be held on Saturday, April 20, at Belmont Hall, Wellington.

Organiser Bob Eastwick said: "We will have more than 20 stalls selling a wide range of items including coins, banknotes, mineral specimens, antiques, china, glassware, jewellery, 60s memorabilia, militaria, DVDs, books, assorted bric-a-brac and much, much more."

Doors open from 9am to 2pm and entry is free, with free parking by the hall.

A cafe is also available, selling refreshments.

For all enquiries or to book a table, please call Bob Eastwick on 01952 71626.

