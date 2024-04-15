Tabletop sale to be held in Wellington
An antique, bric-a-brac and collectables tabletop sale will take place in Telford this weekend.
The event will be held on Saturday, April 20, at Belmont Hall, Wellington.
Organiser Bob Eastwick said: "We will have more than 20 stalls selling a wide range of items including coins, banknotes, mineral specimens, antiques, china, glassware, jewellery, 60s memorabilia, militaria, DVDs, books, assorted bric-a-brac and much, much more."
Doors open from 9am to 2pm and entry is free, with free parking by the hall.
A cafe is also available, selling refreshments.
For all enquiries or to book a table, please call Bob Eastwick on 01952 71626.