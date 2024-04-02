Inside the former village blacksmith turned cosy family home on the market for £600k

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Old Smithy is one of the oldest houses in Rowton, a quaint village about five miles north of Wellington.

According to the Wellington History Group, the house - which was formerly called Oswald House - dates back to around the 17th century, and was once home to the village wheelwright and blacksmith.

It has also been used as an undertaker and a timber merchant, with the timber yard having been where the Baxter memorial now stands on the green.

The Old Smithy is one of the oldest buildings in Rowton. Photo: Mannleys/Rightmove

But now, the stunning detached property is a charming three-bed home filled with everything you'd expect from one of the oldest properties in town.

Log-burning stoves and exposed timber beams aplenty make this lovely home a cosy slice of rural life.

The Old Smithy, Rowton. Photo: Mannleys/Rightmove

On the ground floor, viewers will find an inviting entrance hallway, a charming sitting room with a log-burning stove, a breakfast kitchen and a spacious living and dining room with another log-burning stove and French doors opening onto the gardens.

Both sitting rooms have a log-burner. Photo: Mannleys/Rightmove

There's also a convenient utility room and a ground-floor shower room.

The sitting and dining room. Photo: Mannleys/Rightmove

Upstairs, the main bedroom is complete with a WC/dressing room, two additional double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The Old Smithy, Rowton. Photo: Mannleys/Rightmove

Outside, the former blacksmith's stables has electricity points, lighting, windows and a Velux roof window, as well as housing a solar panel system with battery storage.

The garden comes with a selection of raised beds. Photo: Mannleys/Rightmove

The expansive and enviable back garden would make the perfect sanctuary for green-fingered owners, with an allotment-worthy selection of raised beds, greenhouses and a potting shed.

The garden also has two inviting patio spaces - perfect for enjoying the summer's spoils.

The home is being listed by Mannleys Prestige and is on the market for £600,000. It's available to view online at: rightmove.co.uk/properties/14627954