Inside the former village blacksmith turned cosy family home on the market for £600k
A former blacksmiths and one of the oldest houses in Rowton has gone up for sale.
The Old Smithy is one of the oldest houses in Rowton, a quaint village about five miles north of Wellington.
According to the Wellington History Group, the house - which was formerly called Oswald House - dates back to around the 17th century, and was once home to the village wheelwright and blacksmith.
It has also been used as an undertaker and a timber merchant, with the timber yard having been where the Baxter memorial now stands on the green.
But now, the stunning detached property is a charming three-bed home filled with everything you'd expect from one of the oldest properties in town.
Log-burning stoves and exposed timber beams aplenty make this lovely home a cosy slice of rural life.
On the ground floor, viewers will find an inviting entrance hallway, a charming sitting room with a log-burning stove, a breakfast kitchen and a spacious living and dining room with another log-burning stove and French doors opening onto the gardens.
There's also a convenient utility room and a ground-floor shower room.
Upstairs, the main bedroom is complete with a WC/dressing room, two additional double bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Outside, the former blacksmith's stables has electricity points, lighting, windows and a Velux roof window, as well as housing a solar panel system with battery storage.
The expansive and enviable back garden would make the perfect sanctuary for green-fingered owners, with an allotment-worthy selection of raised beds, greenhouses and a potting shed.
The garden also has two inviting patio spaces - perfect for enjoying the summer's spoils.
The home is being listed by Mannleys Prestige and is on the market for £600,000. It's available to view online at: rightmove.co.uk/properties/14627954