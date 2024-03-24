Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Cock Hotel was once one of the most famous coaching inns of the 18th and 19th centuries, situated on the busy Holyhead Road in the historic market town of Wellington.

Known as the old ‘Wrekin Tap’, it was acquired by Joule’s Brewery in the 19th century, only to fall into the hands of local rival Bass in 1974 after a bitter and hostile takeover.

But the Market Drayton-based brewers stepped back in to purchase the historic pub in 2018 and began a £1million refurbishment.

At the time, Joule’s director, Steve Nuttall said the company was "thrilled and very proud to take the reins of this historic pub once again".

Cock Hotel in Wellington are celebrating their second birthday

"The pub has always had something extraordinary about it - it has a unique warm atmosphere, which comes from such a long history.

"The pub is an ancient listed building - over half our pubs are listed buildings, so we understand what’s required in managing buildings with such important heritage and which need lots of TLC."

The pub reopened on March 22, 2022.

Simon Smith and Louise Jordan of the Cock Hotel in Wellington

Landlord Simon Smith said the last two years had been "fantastic".

He said: "It's been brilliant. We've met so many good people. We'd just like to thank everyone who supports us, from our suppliers to Joule's - but especially our clients.

"It has been an amazing journey and continues to be so. We've got a great local community and a lot of people who come from outside the community to see us as well.

"We've got a great bunch of people."