Firefighters called to incident involving '40 smashed milk crates' on Telford road

The incident, classified as a "fuel leak or spillage large," happened on Hadley Road with crews called out from Wellington Station at 6.35am.

Also at the scene were officials from the Environment Agency, the Highways Agency and the Police.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service incident log said the call-out involved "reports of 40 smashed crates of milk on road which had potentially entered the water course."

However, no further action was required from the fire service itself so their were stood down at 6.52am.

The Environment Agency and West Mercia Police have been contacted for more information.