Casualty left with medics after car crashes into parked vehicle

Two fire appliances including the rescue tender and an operations officer were scrambled from the town's fire station to Admaston Road, at 4.17pm to reports of persons trapped in a crash.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said one private saloon vehicle collided with parked car and came to rest on side.

They added that the casualty left in the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service and the incident stop message received at 4.33pm.