Stalwart Shropshire reporter and 'through and through Wellington lad' dies aged 93

William Arthur Lockley of Stafford Road, Oakengates, Telford, better known as 'Bill', joined the old Wellington Journal and Shrewsbury News as a junior reporter in August 1948.

He enjoyed a career with the Midland News Association, publisher of the Shropshire Star and Express & Star, lasting just over 43 years until 1991.

He is also thought to have been one of the last remaining employees of the old Leeks Ltd publishers of the Wellington Journal and Shrewsbury News.

Bill grew up in Wellington the son of a postman and attended first the Wrekin Road School then, in 1941, the town's Boy's Grammar School.

During his long career he enjoyed spells as a reporter on the weekly titles covering Oswestry, Oakengates, Newport, Shifnal and Albrighton.

Bill Lockley with wife Sheila

Following a brief spell at the Express & Star, he became a sub-editor on the weekly papers at the newly opened Ketley offices, progressed to chief sub-editor and in 1972 was promoted to the editorship of the North Shropshire, South Shropshire and Mid Wales Journals.

However, Bill's son, David Lockley, said his father suffered a number of challenges in his life.

"He lost his mother when he was a young boy, and my mum and his wife Sheila died at the age of 40 in 1973, so he spent 50 years of his life as a widower," he said. "He was born in Wolverhampton in 1930 and grew up in pre-war Wellington - he was a Wellington lad through and through. He started as a junior reporter at the age of 18 and had a career lasting 43 years."

Bill Lockley during his careet at MNA

David said Bill had a brief stint at the national newspaper the Daily Express in 1963, before returning to work in Shropshire.

"In 1972 he was promoted to editor and it was a challenge for him," said David. "He was a widower looking after two young kids, had an elderly dad he also cared for and was editing three newspapers.

"Despite this, he was a superb chap. He was very demanding and a bit of a fiery character in his youth and demanded very high standards."

Mr Lockley leaves behind two children, David and Diane Lockley.

A funeral will be held at Wombridge Parish Church at 11am on Wednesday, March 6, followed by interment in Wombridge cemetery.

Family flowers only are requested but donations to Severn Hospice, for which a box will provided at the church, would be appreciated.