Spoons are holding a beer festival with a pint at £2.49 and here's where

The beer festival at The William Withering, in Wellington's New Street, is from Wednesday, March 6, to March 17, and will see a range of ales, including five from overseas brewers, available to try and enjoy.

The overseas brewers are from Taiwan, Germany, USA, Belgium and Italy.

Also among the festival collection are vegan beers. As well as a beers featuring different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include chocolate and vanilla in their ingredients.

The beers will all cost £2.49 a pint.

The festival line-up includes Spring Frenzy (Daleside Brewery), Grizzly Bear IPA (Shepherd Neame), Disco Macaw (Redpoint Brewing, Taiwan), Crafty Fox (Hook Norton Brewery), Bite the Bullet! (Oakham Ales), Bingo Lady (The Lost Abbey Brewing Company, USA), Chocolate Ale (Leikeim Brewery, Germany), Parts and Labour (Rooster's Brewery), Germain (Brouwerij De Bock, Belgium), Roasted Nuts (Rebellion Brewery) and Falstaff (Birrificio Gregorio, Italy).

Pub manager Helen Fielding said: "The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

"It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers, including those from overseas, over a 12-day period, at great value-for-money prices.

"It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been available in the pub, as well as those brewed specially for the festival."

Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint.

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub as part of the festival magazine (a digital version will also be available on the Wetherspoon app and website).

All ales will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.