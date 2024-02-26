Man arrested as armed police swoop in Telford
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after armed police swooped in Telford.
Residents in the town said they saw armed police in Holyhead Road, Wellington, at around 3pm on Sunday, pulling an individual out of a car,
West Mercia Police said the arrest of the man was on suspicion of possession of a firearm or imitation firearm and was related to a incident that happened in Telford on Saturday.
The man remains in police custody.