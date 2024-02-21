Brave neighbour commended by fire service after rushing to aid of woman in Telford flat blaze

Police, fire crews and ambulance staff were scrambled to the Charlton Flats, on Plough Road, Wellington, at 8.24pm on Monday where a fire had started in an armchair

Crews from Wellington found a fire in the living area that a neighbour had attempted to extinguish. The property was still smoke logged and firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used a hose reel jet to ensure the fire was completely out and the property fully ventilated.

Station manager Darren Salvoni said: "Although we would never encourage a member of the public to tackle a fire themselves and ask that you always call 999 to allow us to deal with the incident, we do commend the bravery of the neighbour for helping the lady involved.

"A fire investigation is still underway to establish the cause of the fire."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a fire at a property on Plough Road at 8.25pm. One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient, a woman. She was treated for serious injuries before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham."

A spokesperson for Amber Watch fire crew said they had been alerted at 8:25pm along with whole-time colleagues to reports of a building fire in Wellington.

A spokesperson said; "On arrival, crews found a fire involving an arm chair, and one female casualty who had suffered burns.

"Two firefighters were committed to extinguish the fire wearing breathing apparatus. Crews also provided medical care to the female casualty until the ambulance arrived. Police also in attendance. "

Operations and fire investigation officers were also in attendance.

Crews used breathing kit, a hosereel jet and a positive pressure ventilation kit to clear away the smoke.

Fire crews sent their incident stop message one hour later at 9.25pm.