Woman suffers burns injuries during armchair fire at flats

Police, fire crews and ambulance staff were scrambled to the Charlton Flats, in Plough Road, Wellington, at 8.24pm on Monday.

When two fire crews from Wellington arrived at the scene they found that there was a fire involving one armchair. The fire service said a person was taken to hospital via land ambulance.

A spokesperson for Amber Watch said they had been alerted at 8:25pm along with wholetime colleagues to reports of a building fire in Wellington.

A spokesperson said; "On arrival, crews found a fire involving an arm chair, and one female casualty who had suffered burns.

"Two firefighters were committed to extinguish the fire wearing breathing apparatus. Crews also provided medical care to the female casualty until the ambulance arrived. Police also in attendance. "

Operations and fire investigation officers were also in attendance.

Crews used breathing kit, a hosereel jet and a positive pressure ventilation kit to clear away the smoke.

Fire crews sent their incident stop message one hour later at 9.25pm

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been asked for more inf