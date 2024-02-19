"I'm super happy" - Telford singing sensation Callum packs out charity gig at The Anstice

The Anstice in Madeley was filled as people flocked to see Callum Doignie perform for the first time in such a big venue and at the same time raise money for a cause close to locals' hearts.

"It went as well as it could have done," said Callum the day after Saturday night's sell out.

"I am super happy with the way I performed and that people loved me, I had an amazing night.

"I am having the time of my life," added Callum who hails from Wellington and took the TV talent show by absolute storm, even gaining the support of Welsh superstar Tom Jones on the way.

He added: "It was my first show in front of a crowd of that capacity, and the feeling of selling it out is second to none.

Behind the scenes Callum is mic'd up by his brother Aaron Doignie in the Green Room.

"I am planning on quite a few more gigs and on releasing some new music too."

Saturday's gig was a charity event on behalf of The Ironbridge & Coalbrookedale Civic Society who are raising funds to return The Bartlett Fountain to Ironbridge square.

The ballroom was set out in theatre style seating with light refreshments being served and a full licensed bar. Tickets were £15 each, putting it on track to raise a lot of money for the civic society and The Anstice, which is also now run by a charity.

Marcus Keane with a sketch of Callum by local artist Lea Ellis it was sold by auction for £265.

One of the highlights of the evening was the auctioning off of a sketch of Callum.

It was created by local artist Lee Ellis and signed by Callum.

It provoked a bidding war at auction, the winner paying a cool £265 but the other bidder also gave £100 to the charity.

Viv Moore who chairs the civic society said when she contacted Callum to ask he immediately agreed. She called him a "modest, but massively talented local man, on the verge of great things, helping charities in his local area.”

Another local venue, The Place in Oakengates helped to produce publicity materials at very short notice to help spread the word.