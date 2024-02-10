Charlton School pupils Ocean Williams and Keegan Hopkins, both 16, rallied to help after a woman fell, hit her head and had a seizure in Iceland in Wellington town centre on Wednesday this week.

Ocean immediately phoned 999 and Keegan rushed to grab a defibrillator and medical equipment from an off-duty nurse's car.

Describing the drama, Ocean said: "An elderly woman in Iceland had a fall and started having a seizure. She'd smacked her head off a metal pole.

"Within seconds of her falling I was on the phone to paramedics."

Keegan added: "I didn't know until I've walked in and I've seen her body shaking. I noticed straight away she was having a seizure. My stepmum has epilepsy so I managed to catch the signs of it.

"Then a nurse came along. She helped us quite a bit. She had a box in the back of her car with different observation machines. She gave me her car keys and said 'can you run up to my car and quickly grab the medical box?' She gave me the code for the defibrillator."

"It was scary, but luckily we didn't have to use it," Ocean said.

Charlton School pupils Keegan Hopkins and Ocean Williams

Paramedics attended and the woman was taken to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford for further assessment.

The off-duty nurse who was on the scene, Charlene Hughes, paid tribute to the teens for how they handled the situation.

"Huge thank you to the two teenagers in Wellington who helped a complete stranger," she said. The young girl who stayed on the phone with the call handler and talking to the lady, and the young lad (my runner) who was running round Wellington getting a defibrillator and equipment.

"You two should be really proud of yourselves. I am extremely proud of the way you handled a very scary situation.

"A huge shout out to the staff in the shop.

"If these are your children, please tell them how proud of them you are because if they were my children, I would be."

Iceland in Wellington town centre

School principal Andrew McNaughton said: "We are incredibly proud of the actions of Ocean and Keegan, who have embodied the school's values of respect, responsibility and resilience in dealing with this incident. They acted in an incredibly mature and calm way.

"At Charlton our vision is not only to provide students with the knowledge to be successful academically, but also to support them personally to develop a strength of character to enable them to be successful citizens.

"They have clearly shown compassion and courage in the face of a really challenging situation. These are two of the character virtues we teach through our extensive personal development programme, which also includes the opportunity to learn first aid. We know our students really value this aspect of our school curriculum as much as their traditional subjects.

"Ocean and Keegan are an absolute credit to Charlton and have exhibited a high level of compassion, showing care and concern for a member of the public in our local community and I am delighted they have been recognised for this."