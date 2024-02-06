Empty Wellington shop to be turned into flat after council approves plans

Telford & Wrekin Council has approved plans for 28 & 30 Victoria Avenue in Wellington to be converted from a shop into a flat.

Proposals also include a two-storey extension of the building to create an additional bedroom to the existing first floor flat.

“Whilst the ground floor of the building has previously been operated as a retail unit, it has been empty for some time,” concluded a council planning officer when approving the application.

“The change of use is considered to be acceptable as it would bring the ground floor of the building back into use and would visually improve the appearance of the property.

“The overall enhancement of the property is considered to be a benefit to the scheme as it would respect and respond positively to the character of the street scene.”

Approved plans show the creation of a ground floor flat including two bedrooms, a lounge, kitchen/dining room and bathroom.

The upstairs flat would be accessed through a stair lobby and include three bedrooms, lounge, bathroom and kitchen.

A door and window will be installed on the front elevation to match the existing.

“The two-storey extension is considered to be acceptable; as it is an end terrace property, the extension has been designed to retain space between it and the neighbouring property attached, ensuring no significant detrimental impacts of overshadowing or overbearing would occur,” added the council’s planning officer.

“There are no windows proposed on the side elevation facing towards the neighbouring property, therefore the planning authority are confident that no loss of privacy would occur as a result of the proposal.”

The council’s highways officer has supported the development despite there being no allocated parking with the property.