Telford man denies dangerous driving over crash where pedestrian was badly hurt

Ahmed Lal of King Street, Wellington, is set to stand trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court in the new year after he pleaded not guilty to four charges at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old has denied causing serious injury to a man on Watling Street in Wellington on June 18 this year.

He also denied offences of driving with no licence, no insurance, and with cannabis in his system.

Mr Lal was sent to Shrewsbury Crown Court to stand trial in the new year at a date yet to be determined.

The incident in Watling Street earlier this year saw at least six emergency services vehicles at the scene.