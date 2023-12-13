Festive success for Wellington businesses

The accolades are awarded to the best dressed Christmas windows, with the 2023 event attracting its highest ever number of entries from retailers across the town.

Wellington Councillors took to the streets to judge the annual competition organised by Caroline Mulvihill from Wellington Town Council.

Elsie’s Emporium won a prize

“It was great to see so many shops joining in this year and the standard was very high,” commented Caroline.

The winner of the shop category was Bath Bombs by JC with Confections & Creations second; whilst Elsie’s Emporium in Wellington Market won the best market stall category, with Ethan’s Gifts second.

Mayor of Wellington Cllr Paul Davis, presented the golden welly trophies, as well as a cash prizes of £50 for the two winners and £25 for the runners up.