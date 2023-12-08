Wellington traders team up for Christmas music video celebrating town's charms

The 'Love Wellington Christmas Video' features over two dozen community figures and business owners from around the market town, showcasing Wellington's traders.

The video sees traders lip-sync and dance to Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas is You in a bid to show people what the town has to offer.

Keli King, owner of the Little Green Pantry, was the brains behind the idea.

She explained: "We did a Christmas video for the shop a couple of years ago, and back then I thought it would be a good idea to get lots of businesses involved.

"But logistically I didn't know how to pull that off. This year we all pulled together to spread some Christmas cheer and encourage people to shop at the small businesses in Wellington."

She approached other traders through a WhatsApp group led by Wellington advocacy group Love Wellington - and most of them got enthusiastically behind the idea.

"We've got so many independent shops all doing something unique - it's nice for people to see what Wellington has to offer," she added.

"I think it shows we're all up for putting ourselves out there, having a laugh and welcoming people to Wellington."

Since the video went live at the start of December, it has accrued over 2,000 views - and Keli said the feedback received has been wonderful.

She added: "Wellington has changed so much in recent years, it feels really good that the community is getting behind us and seeing everything we have to offer."

Sally Themans of Love Wellington said the project made her "quite emotional".

"It's such a brilliant combined effort," she added. "Someone told me it makes the town look like a very fun place to have a business - at that's true.

"They're so well supported by each other, it's an amazing community. They're all in it together.

"Even if it's just spending £5 in a Wellington shop that you would have spent by clicking the shopping cart button - that money will stay in Wellington, and it makes such a huge difference."