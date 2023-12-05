Shropshire Star
Tabletop sale for Wellington

A tabletop sale is taking place in Wellington on Saturday.

By Richard Williams
Published
Belmont Hall, Wellington.

The sale at the Belmont Hall will include more than 20 stalls selling a wide range of items including coins, banknotes, antiques, China, glassware, jewellery, 60s memorabilia, militaria, DVDs, books, assorted bric-a-brac and more.

This month there will also be two stalls selling a range of crystals and mineral specimens plus a stall with over 150 regimental cab badges at reasonable prices.

Doors open from 9am to 2pm and entry is free. There is also free parking by the hall.

