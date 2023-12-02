Work starts on plan for nearly 70 affordable homes

The Wrekin Housing Group (WHG) is working in partnership with Telford & Wrekin Council, Homes England & The Marches Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) as part of a £16m regeneration project at High Street.

The new development will offer a mix of one, two and three-bedroomed properties including bungalows and apartments – all for affordable rent.

Lovell Partnerships is delivering the project made possible through around £4.7m of funding from Homes England through the Affordable Homes programme, a further £1.5m from the Marches LEP through the Stronger Communities grant funding programme to assist stalled sites, and the remaining £9.8m from Wrekin Housing Group.

WHG said each home will benefit from enhanced levels of insulation designed to cut emissions and help lower residents’ heating bills.

As part of the project, which will be completed by Spring 2025, 20 jobs will be created and safeguarded.

Wayne Gethings, Group Chief Executive at the Wrekin Housing Group said: “We’re delighted to see work start on this exciting development, which will bring more affordable homes to Telford.

“As a group, we’re committed to working with our partners to respond to local need and this fully-affordable scheme is a fantastic example of that.

“We’re pleased to be working once again with Telford and Wrekin Council, with whom we enjoy a great relationship and we now look forward to seeing these houses brought to fruition, providing a place to call home for families and young people in Wellington and the wider area.”

Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Place (the economy & neighbourhood services), said: “The land at Glebe Street is a key gateway into Wellington and we are pleased that we’ve been able to support the Wrekin Housing Group so the redevelopment of this site can take place.

“This project will provide much needed new housing in Wellington and also be an attractive place to live for our residents.”

Councillor Richard Overton, the council's deputy leader and cabinet member for homes & enforcement, added: “Working with Wrekin Housing Group, this development underlines our commitment to create better and more affordable homes for residents across the borough.

“It’s exciting to see work starting on this project which is a huge boost for Wellington.”

Lewis Young, Senior Manager – Provider Management (SME) for Homes England said: “As the Government’s housing and regeneration agency, increasing the supply of quality affordable homes remains one of our key objectives and we are committed to supporting ambitious partners of all sizes to build those homes and communities.

“This investment through the Affordable Homes Programme does just that, enabling Wrekin Housing Group to build 67 much needed new homes the people of Wellington can be proud of.”

Stuart Penn, Regional Managing Director at Lovell Partnerships, added: “Accelerating affordable housing is a key part of what we do and is crucial to solve the current housing crisis both regionally and across the UK. It’s a fantastic milestone to commence work on this development at Glebe Street and once again utilise our strong partnerships with local authorities and housing associations to ensure quality homes are built where people want to live and provide jobs in the process.”