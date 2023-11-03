Leisure centre closed after 'chlorine gas leak' incident

Firefighters scrambled to the Wellington Civic Offices and Leisure Centre in the town at 7.38am today after an automatic alarm went off.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Upon arrival it was found to be a chlorine gas leak which had been detected by the on site detection system.

"Chlorine supply has been isolated and the leisure centre is to remain closed until an engineer arrives to inspect."

The emergency crew was sent from Wellington fire station and they sent their incident stop message at 8:32am.

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council Leisure said: "Please note

"The swimming pool and health suite at Wellington Civic and Leisure Centre are currently closed . We will keep you updated on reopening times.

"We apologise for any inconvenience."

Telford & Wrekin Council has been asked for any more information.