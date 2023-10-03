National Trust venue gearing up to welcome Father Christmas to festive celebrations

Father Christmas will be visiting Sunnycroft this festive season.

During December people are being invited to enjoy a choice of festive visit inspired by the Christmas song ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas, at Sunnycroft, the National Trust property in Wellington.

The annual Father Christmas visits will return, and a new event, ‘Behind the Magic’ will take place for the first time.

Families can pre-book for a visit to see Father Christmas from Saturday, December 2, to Saturday, December 23.

After stepping inside Sunnycroft and spotting the decorations inspired by the 'The Twelve Days of Christmas' families will meet Father Christmas and children will receive a small gift.

Lou Hall, Site Manager at Sunnycroft said: “He’s making a list, he’s checking it twice, and Father Christmas is looking forward to welcoming lots of families back to Sunnycroft this December.

"Sunnycroft really is magical at Christmas, and we know families will enjoy our special take on ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas – will they spot six geese-a laying, or a partridge in a pear tree?”

Twilight Father Christmas visits can be pre-booked daily from Saturday, December 2, to Saturday, December 23, between 3.30pm and 6.30pm, and daytime Father Christmas visits can be booked on weekends in December up to and including Saturday December 23, between 10am and 3pm.

New for the year, visitors to ‘Behind the Magic’ will be able to visit the suburban villa, and see it dressed for Christmas and discover how the collection lends itself to ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’.

The exclusive look at how Sunnycroft has been transformed for the festive season will take place between Monday, December 18, and Friday, December 22, from 10.30am to 2pm.

‘Behind the magic’ visits will allow those who don’t wish to meet Father Christmas to enjoy an exclusive look at how Sunnycroft has been transformed for the festive season with the theme the Twelve Days of Christmas.

All Father Christmas visits must be pre-booked in advance, include a small gift, and cost £18 per child and £8 per accompanying adult.

‘Behind the magic’ is by pre-booked ticket only. Tickets cost £8 per person (charges also apply for National Trust members), and numbers are limited due to capacity within the house.

For more information on Christmas at Sunnycroft and how to book the festive events visit nationaltrust.org.uk/sunnycroft.