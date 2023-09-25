Plans to build block of flats on former car park in Wellington are re-submitted

Plans have been re-submitted to build a block of flats adjacent to the Glebe Centre in Wellington. Picture: Google

An outline planning application has been submitted for a two-storey block of flats containing eight apartments on land opposite the Glebe Centre.

Birmingham-based developer Bipin Patel previously withdrew an application for a block of three-storey flats containing 12 apartments, stating that he was “happy to reduce the scheme”.

The new planning application would see eight apartments built, each containing a kitchen/living room, shower/toilet and bedroom.

In his design and access statement Mr Patel states that the land is currently unused and was previously overflow car parking for The Glebe Centre. The plan includes a new access, proposed waste bin storage and cycle storage.

“Outline approval is applied for and requested to enable this surplus to requirements plot building to provide good quality residential accommodation in a highly sustainable location, without detriment to the amenities of nearby residents,” said the applicant.

“The site of the apartment block as proposed provides an appropriate positive design within the existing location and in-keeping with the local properties and setting. The layout, appearance and design of the proposed development enhances the area and socially.”

The submitted plans include eight car parking spaces and storage space for eight bicycles.

Mr Patel had plans approved two years ago to convert the adjacent Glebe Centre into 27 apartments with 21 car parking spaces.

The previous plan for 12 flats on the adjacent land received opposition from the council’s highways department stating that there was a ‘”significant shortfall” in the level of proposed parking.

The applicant originally proposed for six car parking spaces for the 12 properties. This has now been increased to eight spaces for eight properties.

Also objecting to the original plans for the site was the council’s heritage specialist who said that a three-storey apartment block would be of an ‘excessive height and mass’ compared to other new buildings in the area. The plans have now been reduced to a two-storey block of flats.