Councillor Carolyn Healy presents the Bicycles by Design team in Coalport with their heroes award

Up to 30 High Street Heroes have been announced in towns across the borough, nominated by residents, members of the public and businesses who use their services and feel they make a valuable contribution to their community.

Telford & Wrekin Council members presented business winners with trophies and certificates in six borough towns including Dawley, Ironbridge, Madeley, Newport, Oakengates and Wellington.

Nominations for the latest round of High Street Heroes opened in February and over 500 were received from the general public and businesses.

The awards, which are part of the council’s Pride in Our High Street programme, recognise the difference businesses are making in their high streets and the support they have given to their communities.

High Street Heroes range from hair salons and cafes to butchers, dry cleaners, performing arts and dance companies and clothes shops.

Pride in Our High Street continues to support local businesses and retailers and since the initiative was launched in 2019, the council has handed out 291 grants to local businesses, totalling over £1.1 million.

The director of one High Street Heroes winner, Kevin Sleigh, director of Bike-Tek in Newport, said: “We’d like to say a big thanks to everyone who voted for us.

“We are delighted to be recognised in this way by the local community and customers and businesses which use our service.”

Councillor Lee Carter said: “We’d like to congratulate all the businesses who have been named as the first High Street Heroes for 2023 and the positive impact they have had on our high streets – encouraging people to shop locally.

“Although these remain challenging times for our high streets, these businesses have excelled and continue to make a difference to local people and communities.

“Small high street businesses are so important across Telford and Wrekin and their value is recognised by Telford & Wrekin Council through these awards which are voted for by customers and other businesses which benefit directly from their services.”

Another round of High Street Heroes will be announced later in the year in the run-up to Small Business Saturday, the first Saturday in December and encourages people to shop locally all year round, not just in the run-up to Christmas.

The latest winners of the High Street Heroes awards are: