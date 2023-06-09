Shropshire secondary school celebrates 'good' rating from Ofsted

In the first inspection since Covid 19, Ofsted representatives visited Charlton School, in Wellington, Telford, and met with trustees, governors, the principal, senior leaders, subject leaders, pastoral leaders, teachers, students and pupils.
Staff and pupils at a county secondary school are celebrating after their latest Ofsted inspection rated them as ‘Good’.
