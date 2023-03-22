Borough council to provide nearly £1m towards Wellington regeneration plan

The funding will be used for a regeneration project that includes money for The Orbit.

Last week the Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, awarded the multi-million pound grant for a levelling-up scheme planned for Wellington after a bid from Telford & Wrekin Council.

The total project is budgeted at £10.7m – £7.8m to buy and refurbish Wellington's 13th Century market, another £1.7m to buy and extend The Orbit, as well as £1.2m for highways improvements. The total is made up of £9.8m from Government and 10 per cent of the project from the council.

Conservative MP for the Wrekin, Mark Pritchard, has urged the Labour-controlled council to make sure it comes up with the funds to fulfil the entire project.

In response the council's leader, Councillor Shaun Davies, said that the authority had always planned to contribute the funding as part of the bid it submitted.

Mr Pritchard had said: "Central government has put in £9.8 million towards the overall cost of Wellington's regeneration.

"Previously, Telford & Wrekin Council committed £900,000 in part matched funding. They now need to come up with that money.

"Central government has more than done its bit. The borough council now needs to play its very small part so that it does not short-change the Orbit or Wellington Market."

Councillor Davies said they were excited about being able to make the project a reality.

He said: "The council was required to raise the first circa £900,000 of the project in order for the bid to be considered.