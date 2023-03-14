Spring concert to raise funds for historic pipe organ

The Bevington Pipe Organ at All Saints Parish Church in Wellington

The Bevington Pipe Organ at All Saints Parish Church, Wellington, dates back to 1879 and is being restored by the church's Organ Restoration Project team.

In 2019 the organ was given a certificate by The British Institute of Organ Studies due to its historic nature.

The church has now arranged a concert on March 25 to raise more money for the restoration project.

The concert will feature the internationally recognised bands of Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby from the eponymous Telford School and will include a mix of classical and popular music From Elgar and Walton to the Beatles.

The Showband has had the fortunate opportunity to perform twice at Carnegie Hall in New York in the last 15 years, winning a gold award in the New York Band Festival in 2007 and then performing in the Showcase evening concert at the New York Band Festival in 2010.

There have been many other awards and opportunities for this Band who are currently ranked the highest school wind band in the UK.