'Disruptive' temporary traffic lights for gas works replaced with road closure

Cadent Gas has told Shropshire Council that the work to fix the gas leak at Longden Road, in Shrewsbury, should be completed by tomorrow morning.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said: "Due to the disruption caused we've asked Cadent to replace the temporary lights on Roman Road roundabout, Shrewsbury, with a temporary one-way closure on Longden Road.

"Access to Longden Road is currently via Longden Coleham."

The council adds that: "Traffic is currently not able to access Longden Road via the Roman Road roundabout. Access onto Longden Road will be maintained via Longden Coleham.

"Cadent advise that their work should be completed by Saturday morning."