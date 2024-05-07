Rescue charity suspends Tik Tok videos following 'bullying and trolling' for euthanising cat

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Cat Rescue said it received the 'particularly nasty comments and judgments' from another cat care group after posting a video on the social media platform.

It followed the fate of a cat named 'Fluffy' which the charity was forced to put to sleep after the animal's “mental health and physical health” deteriorated.

In a statement on their Facebook page, Marion Micklewright, chair and shelter manager for the registered charity, said: “Unfortunately, Fluffy was put to sleep on Thursday, May 2 under veterinary advice due to her mental health and physical health deteriorating through weight loss, stress and fear.

“Quality of life is Shropshire Cat Rescue's top priority and this includes mental health as well as physical health.”

She added that the charity had a “busy workload” and was “not always able to report losses or respond to requests for information as quickly as we would like.”

“Therefore, regrettably, we will be suspending posting videos on TikTok for the foreseeable future,” she said.

In an earlier video, the charity explained that it did not always announce the cats who were put down due to added "heartache" it caused on volunteers who were forced to euthanise cats.

In a statement to the Shropshire Star, Ms Micklewright said the charity would not 'tolerate bullying and trolling'.

She said: "Shropshire Cat Rescue have been victims of trolling across all their social network channels by people who are setting out to cause as much damage to the reputation and ongoing work of the charity.

"Sadly, this has all come from another cat rescue who disagree with a recent decision made by the charity to put a cat that was suffering with multiple mental and physical health issues to sleep.

"Whilst Shropshire Cat Rescue understand that everyone has different views on cat care, we will not tolerate bullying and trolling, especially when it is targeted at individuals within our charity.

"It is a sad world we are living in when charities of similar causes act in such a brutal and vicious way towards one another. SCR would like to thank their wonderful supporters and volunteers for their understanding and commitment whilst we battle on with helping the cats and kittens that need ourhelp so badly."