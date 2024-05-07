'Inappropriate' and 'sexist' Whatsapp messages by senior officers to be discussed by fire authority

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has published the notification of the meeting on its website – listing it as taking place at 1pm on Wednesday, May 8, at Aico in Oswestry.

The meeting has been called to discuss issues resulting from reports claiming that two senior officers shared 'inappropriate' and sexist messages in a Whatsapp group.

It emerged last month, in a report from ITV, that Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Simon Hardiman, and Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Adam Matthews, were both accused of sending sexist messages.