Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Early morning car fire closes M54 near Telford

By Megan JonesWellingtonPublished: Comments

The M54 was closed in the early hours as fire crews rushed to extinguish a fire that had engulfed a car.

The M54 was closed in the early hours as fire crews rushed to put out a car on fire
The M54 was closed in the early hours as fire crews rushed to put out a car on fire

Shropshire Fire and Rescue rushed to the motorway between Junctions 4 and 5 just after midnight on Wednesday, February 8.

Three crews attended the scene from Wellington and Telford stations, to reports of a hatchback car fully immersed in the blaze.

The Highways Agency closed the road between the Telford town centre and Shifnal services exits, while the emergency services worked to make the scene safe.

Police were also in attendance.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue reported the fire was under control at 12.51am.

Wellington
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Shifnal
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News