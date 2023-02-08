Early morning car fire closes M54 near Telford

The M54 was closed in the early hours as fire crews rushed to put out a car on fire

Shropshire Fire and Rescue rushed to the motorway between Junctions 4 and 5 just after midnight on Wednesday, February 8.

Three crews attended the scene from Wellington and Telford stations, to reports of a hatchback car fully immersed in the blaze.

The Highways Agency closed the road between the Telford town centre and Shifnal services exits, while the emergency services worked to make the scene safe.

Police were also in attendance.