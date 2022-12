The road was reopened at 11.10pm, two hours after the incident

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision on Holyhead Road in Wellington at 9.15pm on Wednesday.

Police, fire crews and ambulance staff attended the incident, where two people had suffered minor injuries.

A spokesperson from the West Midlands Ambulance Service said a paramedic officer attended the scene to assess the two patients, who were both discharged at the scene.