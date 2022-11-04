Crews rush to car on fire in Telford theatre car park

Firefighters were called to The Belfrey Theatre car park in Prince's Street, Wellington, shortly before 11pm last night.

The fire was down to an electrical fault, and no criminal wrongdoing was suspected. There was a spate of arson attacks on vehicles in Telford earlier in the year.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 11.59pm on Thursday, November 3, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Wellington.

"This incident was a car fire caused by an electrical fault. One fire appliance was mobilised from Wellington.