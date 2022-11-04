Notification Settings

Crews rush to car on fire in Telford theatre car park

By Nick HumphreysWellingtonPublished: Last Updated:

Fire crews were called to a car on fire in the theatre car park.

Firefighters were called to The Belfrey Theatre car park in Prince's Street, Wellington, shortly before 11pm last night.

The fire was down to an electrical fault, and no criminal wrongdoing was suspected. There was a spate of arson attacks on vehicles in Telford earlier in the year.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 11.59pm on Thursday, November 3, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Wellington.

"This incident was a car fire caused by an electrical fault. One fire appliance was mobilised from Wellington.

Crews used a hose reel jet to tackle the fire."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

