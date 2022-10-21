Cycle shop owner 'confident' at least some stolen bikes will be found as he steps up search

Dave Taylor's shop was broken into earlier this week

Dave Taylor is determined to recover at least some of the 12 bikes that were taken overnight on Monday and has issued pictures around the area and on social media.

He admits the theft has put a spoke in the works of business at his Saturday Cycles shop in Market Approach as he has spent a large part of the week reporting the theft to police, studying CCTV footage and following possible leads from customers.

The shop specialises in repairing and maintaining bikes as well as selling the latest models, some of which can cost thousands of pounds.

But the shop has stayed open and he said it is now full speed ahead for him and the customers.

Items taken in the raid were a mixture of mountain and racing bikes including a Trek Domane model which was fitted with 36-centimetre-wide fibre handlebars and a gold chain,

Dave, who has traded from the unit since early this year after starting the business as a Saturday stall at nearby Wellington Market Hall, said he feels bad because half of the bikes that were taken were customers which were awaiting repair.

But he said he was "confident" of the police recovering at least some of the haul and that the shop's insurance would cover any customer losses.

He said: "The middle part of the week was a whirlwind of logging which bikes were taken, meetings with the police, talking to customers and making the premises secure.

"But we have managed to open for business and I would like to stress that we are - we won't be beaten by things like this and we will do all we can to help recover the bikes that were taken and deal with questions and concerns.

"Everybody has been so supportive,we have had a lot of people come inand say how sorry they are about what has happened.

"The shop has built up a loyal customer base and I wouldn't want anything to change that."

Messages of support have continued to come in on the shop's Facebook page and a full list of the items taken, plus pictures, has been published on there.]