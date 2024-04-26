Wellington residents come together for musical show

Wellington Town Council is funding a community performance of Children of Eden on May 11 at All Saints Church in the town centre.

The team behind the free production comprises a choir, children, musicians, technical specialists, stewards and refreshment providers.

These are all drawn from local groups and schools, including Wellington & Eyton WI, All Saints Church, All Saints children and youth groups and their friends from local schools.

Paola Armstrong, events and regeneration officer at Wellington Town Council said that it was set to be a spectacular show which the council was delighted to fund.

“We live in a remarkable town which has been able to pull together over 100 members of cast and crew who are putting on this special production for the community,” she said.

There will be two performances at 2:30pm and 7pm at All Saints Church with no reserved seats. Doors open one hour before performances and there will be music from the Wellington and Eyton WI Ukuleles.

Children of Eden takes a look at the stories of Genesis – particularly those of Adam and Eve and Noah – through the personal lens of families with their challenges and dysfunctions.

It is written and composed by Stephen Schwartz who has composed for Disney films such as Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Enchanted and Prince of Egypt and Wicked.

Director Sue Pointon said: “The rehearsals are fun, the music is powerful and challenging and the players are super talented and committed. We are now in the final stages of putting it all together.”