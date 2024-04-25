Wrekin Arts Photographic Club is in picture at awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Wrekin Arts Photographic Club celebrated a superb result at the Midlands Counties Photographic Federation Cup (MCPF) competition on by winning the Projected Images section and finishing third in the Prints section.

This gave them overall first place in the Small Clubs' division and means they have qualified to represent the MCPF in the National Championships in June.

Club member Norman O'Neill also won the overall Best Projected Image with 'Mother Earth' while Roger Evans won a Judges' Medal in the Print section with 'Cool Cats'.

Calvin Downes, chairman of the club, said: "Considering the size of the club – we have 30 members – this is a fantastic result. It demonstrates what amazing photographers we have here."

The MCPF Cup is a competition open to all photographic clubs affiliated to the Photographic Alliance of Great Britain (PAGB) within the Midlands Federation.

Cool Cats by Roger Evans

Each Federation in the UK runs their own competition to determine who qualifies to represent them at the National level.

There are two sections – PDI (projected images) and print. Each section has two rounds.

Sofia Ramzan's Beam Routine by Roger Evans

Wrekin Arts Photographic Club is looking for new members to join them.

"You don't have to be a seasoned photographer," added Calvin. "You can just be someone who is interested in photography, wants to learn more and meet like minded people. We welcome everyone, members or visitors."

Almost Home Time by Jayne Mapp

The group is based at the Belfrey Arts Centre in Wellington. They meet every Friday evening from 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Visit https://wrekinartspc.com/ for more information.