Road race arrives in Wellington

Up to 1,000 runners are expected to line up for the start of the race on Sunday.

It has been organised by UKAC alongside the Wrekin Road Runners.

"This is guaranteed to be a popular race with a fast paced route that takes in both the Town Centre and the beautiful countryside around Wrockwardine. It will be the perfect race for all abilities from elites to beginners," a spokesperson said.

"As this is the first year we limited the places to just 1000."