Road race arrives in Wellington

By Sue AustinWellingtonPublished:

The town of Wellington will play host to its first 10k road race at the weekend.

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 08/08/2022 - Shropshire Magazine Feature - Telford. In Picture: Wellington Town Centre Square.
Up to 1,000 runners are expected to line up for the start of the race on Sunday.

It has been organised by UKAC alongside the Wrekin Road Runners.

"This is guaranteed to be a popular race with a fast paced route that takes in both the Town Centre and the beautiful countryside around Wrockwardine. It will be the perfect race for all abilities from elites to beginners," a spokesperson said.

"As this is the first year we limited the places to just 1000."

Some roads in Wellington will be closed while the event is underway.

