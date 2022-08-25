Scooter festival set to take place next month

Wellington will be hosting a scooter festival next month

Wellington will be the host for an Italian Scooter Day, taking place on Sunday, September 18.

The event is free of charge, to the public and to the entrants, and is based right in the heart of the town, along the course of New Street – Wellington's main shopping street.

David Morris, director of the Italian Auto Moto Club which is organising the event, said they were delighted to have found a venue for the festival.

He said: "We have been looking around the Midlands for some time now, for a nice friendly town where we could hold an event like this, and I am pleased to say that we have now found a really welcome home here.

"The town council have been incredibly supportive, and we are all hoping that this first year is a real success, so we can build upon it and help to make it one of the biggest and best in the UK."

Scooters of all eras are expected, with riders from Staffordshire and Cheshire already scheduled to join the event.