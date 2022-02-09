Details of new development on site of Telford's former Maxell centre are published

The site of the former Maxell centre

Housebuilder, Countryside and partner Bromford housing associations, have been given the green light to build 375 new homes on the site of the old Maxell factory in Apley.

The factory which once employed more than 200 people will be demolished to make way for 375 two, three and four-bedroom properties.

Of these, 118 will be affordable homes,

Charlton Gardens, the new residential area that has been approved by Telford and Wrekin Council, will include landscaping, an open space with children’s play area and better footpaths and cycle routes linking the surrounding woodland areas.

Developers say that residents will have views of the open countryside while, to the east, lies Apley Pool and Apley Woods. It is also close to the Apley Castle area, with the Severn Hospice and The Princess Royal Hospital.

The site will offer new links to the A442 Queens Way to the north.

Adam Daniels, Managing Director, West Midlands, Countryside said: “We are committed to regenerating areas and creating communities that people can be proud of. This site has been empty for over seven years now and it’s time for it to be redeveloped into much needed housing to benefit the area.

“Charlton Gardens is in an excellent location, just five miles from central Telford and only two miles from the historic market town of Wellington.

"The site has been carefully designed to maximise the stunning views of the nearby Wrekin Hills and the South Shropshire area of outstanding natural beauty. Add to this, great local schools and transport links and Charlton Gardens is the perfect place to put down roots.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Bromford on this inclusive residential development, which will create housing for people, no matter what their circumstance.”

Ellen Copeland, Regional Development Manager at Bromford said, “We already own more than 1,300 homes in Telford and Wrekin but know there is demand for more affordable homes in the area. We’re excited to be working with Countryside on this project to regenerate this site with quality new homes.