Wrekin Rowers begin daunting Atlantic challenge

By David TooleyWellingtonPublished: Last Updated:

They're off... rowers from Telford have started out on their 3,000-mile journey across the Atlantic.

The Wrekin Rowers are off
The Wrekin Rowers are off

The Wrekin Rowers, a team of four men from Wellington, posted on Instagram and Facebook on Sunday morning that they had started out on the gruelling Talisker Whisky Atlantic Rowing Challenge.

After months of training they have begun their journey to raise £100,000 for two charities, the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) and Severn Hospice.

They plan to row from the Canary Islands to Antigua in a marathon effort set to take between 45 and 50 days.

The team is made up of Stuart Shepherd, Martin Skehan and brothers Gary Richards and Stuart Richards, and so far they have raised more then £72,000. The money will be split between the RNIB and Severn Hospice.

Stuart, 52, is registered blind due to being diagnosed with Leber Optic Neuropathy more than 25 years ago.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

